Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 13, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.