Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 14, 2022

August 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Sweetwater County until 10 p.m. today
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
