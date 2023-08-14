Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 14, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.