Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 15, 2022

October 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph and becoming east-northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East-northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 32. North wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64.