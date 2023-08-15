Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 15, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight -Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.