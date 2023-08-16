Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming southwest at 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night– A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.