Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming north in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.