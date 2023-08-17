Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, becoming southeast at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.