Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north northeast in the morning.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south southwest in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
