Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 18, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.