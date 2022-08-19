Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement