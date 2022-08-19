Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.