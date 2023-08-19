Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 19, 2023

Today – Isolated showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.