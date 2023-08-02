Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 2, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light south wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, becoming east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.