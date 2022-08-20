Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 20, 2022

August 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
