Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 20, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south of 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.