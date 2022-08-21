Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 21, 2022

August 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the evening.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
