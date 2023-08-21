Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers between noon and 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.