Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 22, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.