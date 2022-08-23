Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 23, 2022

August 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south southeast in the evening.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
