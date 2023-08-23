Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 23, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered showers between noon and 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 pm and midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the morning.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night– Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Tuesday– Sunny, with a high near 84.