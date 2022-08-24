Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.