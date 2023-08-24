Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 24, 2023

Today– Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind are coming west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m., then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. East wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Sunday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.