Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.