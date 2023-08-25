Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 25, 2023

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.