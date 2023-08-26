Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 26, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable winds are coming northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.