Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 27, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.