Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 27, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.