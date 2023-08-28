Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 28, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.