Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 29, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Labor Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.