Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 3, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.