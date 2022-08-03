Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 3

August 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.