Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 3

August 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement