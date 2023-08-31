Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 31, 2023

Today – Widespread haze before 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph becoming south-southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Labor Day – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.