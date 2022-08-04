Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
