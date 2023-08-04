Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 4, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight– Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.