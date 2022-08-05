Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement