Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.