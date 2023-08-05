Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 5, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming south-southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.