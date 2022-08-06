Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Saturday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.