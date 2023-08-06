Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 6, 2023

Today – Isolated showers between 10 am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East-northeast wind 7 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west-northwest at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.