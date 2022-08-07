Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 7, 2022

August 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.