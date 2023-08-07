Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 7, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable winds becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with light and variable winds becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.