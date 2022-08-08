Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.