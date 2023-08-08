Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 8, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 12 to 17 mph, becoming light west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west-southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.