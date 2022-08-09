Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 9, 2022

August 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight.
Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
