Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.