Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 1, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 18. Breezy, with a south wind of 20 to 23 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South-southeast wind around 7 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.