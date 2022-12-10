Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 10, 2022

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday – Snow showers are likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 12. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.