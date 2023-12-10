Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 10, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. East wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East-northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.