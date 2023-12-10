Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 10, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. East wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East-northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.