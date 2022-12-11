Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 11, 2022

Sunday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a south wind of 28 to 33 mph, decreasing to 18 to 23 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 14.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 12.