Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 11, 2023

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers between 11 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East-northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. East-northeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. East-northeast winds around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36.