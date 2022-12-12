Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 12, 2022

Monday – Snow showers. High near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers. Low around 13. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers. High near 25. West-southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. A new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Friday – Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.