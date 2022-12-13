Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 13, 2022

Tuesday – Snow, mainly before 1 pm. High near 23. East-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 17 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow before 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy.